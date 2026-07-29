JD Power Study: Utility Customers Support Clean Energy but Remain Concerned About Future Power Supply

A majority of U.S. electric utility customers are concerned about the long-term availability of electricity, but they continue to support clean energy initiatives, according to the 2026 U.S. Sustainability Index from JD Power.

The study found that 54% of customers are concerned about whether enough power will be available in the future. At the same time, nearly two-thirds (64%) said the economic, health and energy security benefits of clean energy are more important than its environmental benefits.

The research also found that utilities viewed as sustainability leaders generally receive higher overall customer satisfaction scores, suggesting a link between sustainability efforts, customer awareness and trust.

"For many customers, sustainability is no longer just about being 'green,'" said Ramah Vaughn, director of utilities intelligence at JD Power. "They support clean energy initiatives because they see tangible economic, health and energy security benefits. Utilities that set clear decarbonization goals, make sure customers know about them and back them up with visible actions like electric vehicle support, tend to earn higher customer trust—and higher overall satisfaction."

Customer Awareness Continues to Increase

According to the study, customer awareness of utility sustainability goals has continued to rise, although overall awareness remains relatively low. Thirty percent of respondents said they know whether their utility has announced a goal to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, compared with 29% in 2025 and 22% in 2024.

The Sustainability Index, which measures customer awareness, engagement and support for utility climate initiatives, earned an industry-wide score of 39 on a 100-point scale.

JD Power found that utilities ranking highest on the Sustainability Index in each geographic region also led in customer awareness of their greenhouse gas reduction goals. The study notes that utilities in the western and southern United States achieved the highest regional sustainability scores.

Sustainability and EV Programs Linked to Customer Satisfaction

The report also found a relationship between sustainability performance and customer satisfaction. Among utilities with Sustainability Index scores at or above the industry average, 82% also ranked highly in overall customer satisfaction. Utilities with below-average sustainability scores were significantly less likely to receive similarly strong satisfaction ratings.

Support for electric vehicle purchases and charging infrastructure was also associated with higher customer satisfaction, reinforcing the connection between visible sustainability initiatives and customer perception.

Top-Ranked Utilities by Region

The highest-ranked utilities in the 2026 Sustainability Index were:

East: Con Edison

Midwest: DTE Energy

South: Entergy Texas and Georgia Power (tie)

and (tie) West: Seattle City Light

The 2026 Sustainability Index evaluated electric utilities serving at least 100,000 residential customers and 50,000 business customers. The findings are based on responses from 75,703 residential and business customers collected between May 2025 and May 2026.