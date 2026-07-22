Centuri Expands Industrial Construction Capabilities with Acquisition of J.J. White

Centuri Holdings has completed its acquisition of J.J. White Inc., a Philadelphia-based provider of mechanical and electrical construction services serving the power generation, data center and industrial markets.

J.J. White will be integrated into Centuri's Riggs Distler operation, expanding the company's union electrical construction capabilities across the Northeast and Midwest.

Founded in 1920, J.J. White employs nearly 1,000 people, including more than 950 union field employees. The company provides in-plant mechanical, electrical and HVAC construction services, supporting capital projects, maintenance, outages and turnaround work for industrial and commercial customers.

According to Centuri, the acquisition supports its strategy to expand integrated mechanical, electrical and industrial construction services while increasing its presence in the growing data center market.

"Adding J.J. White's technical acumen, commercial reach, and skilled, highly qualified workforce allows us to further expand our presence in attractive industrial end markets," said Christian Brown, president and CEO of Centuri.

J.J. White President James Daley said the combined organizations will strengthen their ability to provide infrastructure services for customers facing growing energy demand.

J.J. White currently has a contracted backlog of approximately $315 million and has identified more than $2.8 billion in pipeline opportunities, including several data center projects.

Centuri said it expects the acquisition to contribute more than $20 million in annual gross profit, with margins consistent with its existing business, and reaffirmed its target of approximately 2x leverage by the end of 2026.

Financial advisory services for the transaction were provided by Seale & Associates, while Foley & Lardner LLP served as outside legal counsel to Centuri.