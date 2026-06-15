IFS Copperleaf and HData Streamline Energy Regulatory Data for Utilities Through New Partnership

Data analytics provider IFS Copperleaf and HData, an AI-native operating platform, are partnering to create a centralized library of energy regulatory information to assist utilities with a direct source of capital and asset investment planning.

As the energy sector reportedly heads to a trillion-dollar decade of infrastructure-related investments, the two companies aim to combine HData’s database of federal and state regulatory filings with IFS Copperleaf's capital planning platform to close a gap they explain utilities have lived with for years. This gap IFS Copperleaf and HData highlight involves the legislative environments that shape energy investment decisions and the planning systems where those decisions are made.

Despite massive projected investments in U.S. utilities, the companies view this gap between regulatory tracking and capital planning as a “strategic liability.” According to federal data, 61% of key environmental and infrastructure reviews still fail to meet statutory two-year deadlines amid operational bottlenecks, including delays in permitting, litigation and other related uncertainties.

“Utilities are being asked to harden the grid, double capacity, and defend every dollar of it to a regulator—often inside the same capital envelope,” said IFS Copperleaf VP of Product Management Jeff Pauska in a statement. “HData has built the most complete view of U.S. regulatory activity in the market. We're wiring it directly into the investment decisions our customers make.”

IFS Copperleaf’s analytics solution is reportedly used to manage more than $2.9 trillion of global assets. Currently, HData claims its AI-enabled platform is built on 20 million citable documents that support large-scale industry-related analysis. By centralizing these filings, the two companies expect their joint solution to help utilities navigate key investment decisions within the U.S. energy sector.

“Our platform centralizes data, domain AI, and purpose-built applications the industry runs on. Connecting it to IFS Copperleaf gives utilities a faster, more defensible path from filing to funded plan,” added Jeffrey Press, chief operating officer at HData.