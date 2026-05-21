PowerGEM Acquires Telos Energy to Scale Digital Solutions for Grid Efficiency

The recent acquisition of Telos Energy will help PowerGEM broaden its commercial market reach as grid modernization activity continues to accelerate.
May 21, 2026
2 min read
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Advanced power grid firm PowerGEM recently secured an investment this month from General Atlantic to acquire Telos Energy (Telos), a company that specializes in complex power system analysis. The move was reportedly made in support of PowerGEM’s mission to maintain power grid reliability and optimize market efficiency amid the rapid rise in energy demand.

An issued release highlighted that one of PowerGEM’s investors from 2024, TA Associates, had joined General Atlantic to help PowerGEM better forecast market development through Telos’ integrated resource planning tools. Those resources include detailed grid models and engineers specialized in multi-sector areas related to power systems to help utilities, grid operators, and policymakers navigate the evolving energy landscape.

PowerGEM currently serves all U.S. power system operators with simulation software and technical services that help provide customers with the expertise needed for critical short-term and long-term decision-making. The recent acquisition of Telos will help the company as it expands its AI-enabled product offerings to broaden its commercial market reach as grid modernization activity continues to accelerate.

Founded in 2019, Telos has worked with clients to accelerate the deployment of clean and reliable energy based on internal analysis. That insight includes data gathered from emerging market policies, technology developments, and regulatory shifts that impact power system operations.

Although financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed, Telos’ other co-founder, Derek Stenclik, added that customers will now be able to benefit from the combined strength of PowerGEM’s software platform and Telos’ consulting capabilities involving complex power systems.

About the Author

Eric Moody
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Eric Moody

Staff Writer

Eric is a staff writer for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes EnergyTech, T&D World, and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. He is a Philadelphia native with over nine years of experience in multimedia and print journalism throughout the news industry. He graduated with a B.S. in Communication Studies from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
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