PJM Board Appoints David E. Mills as President and CEO

PJM Interconnection announced that its Board of Managers has appointed David E. Mills as the organization’s president and CEO effective May 1, 2026. According to PJM, Mills becomes the fifth permanent CEO to oversee the grid operator.

Mills has served on the PJM Board of Managers since 2021 and as chair of the PJM Board since May 2025. He has also served as interim president and CEO since January 2026.

“We have selected David to lead PJM into the future, build on the progress we are making to address current challenges, and continue the organization’s evolution,” said Matt Nelson, head of the CEO search committee and chair of the PJM Board’s Human Resources Committee. “The Board has asked David to take on this role based on his demonstrated leadership and expertise, particularly as PJM works to enhance our engagement with members and policymakers in this rapidly changing landscape.”

PJM said Mills has held leadership roles in the power and natural gas industries as both an executive and consultant. He previously served as senior vice president of policy and energy supply and chief strategy officer at Puget Sound Energy. Mills also worked for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bonneville Power Administration.

Mills served in the United States Navy as a helicopter aircrewman and rescue swimmer from 1975 to 1979.

“I truly appreciate the trust the Board and PJM staff have put in me to lead this organization as we navigate the unprecedented supply and demand challenges our region and country face,” said Mills. “Reliability remains our absolute north star, and I’m hopeful that by working together with our members and state and federal officials, we will meet this critical moment.”

Mills holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University and is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

As part of the transition, Mills resigned from his seat on the Board as a voting member and as Board chair effective April 30, 2026. He will continue to serve on the Board as a non-voting member by virtue of his position as president and CEO.

PJM said Board member Paula Conboy was elected chair-elect by the Board on April 29 and will serve as chair until the election of a chair at the Annual Meeting of the PJM Board on May 15.