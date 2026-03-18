GridX and Clarum Advisors Partner to Accelerate Utility Rate Modernization

GridX announced a strategic partnership with Clarum Advisors to support utilities in modernizing rate structures. GridX provides an enterprise rate and data platform, while Clarum Advisors offers consulting services focused on regulatory strategy and rate design. The collaboration combines GridX’s rate analytics platform with Clarum’s experience in expert testimony, rate design, and implementation support.

According to the companies, the partnership is intended to help utilities address the increasing complexity of rate modernization, particularly as they respond to growing electricity demand and rising energy costs. The combined offering is designed to support utilities through the development, approval, and implementation of new rate structures.

“Utilities are under tremendous pressure to implement modern rate structures and are seeking partners with specialized technical expertise and advisory capabilities to navigate the regulatory process effectively,” said Michael Wimert, VP Strategic Accounts and Alliances at GridX. “Our partnership with Clarum Advisors creates a turnkey solution that combines world-class regulatory and rate design consulting with powerful analytical tools. Together, we're helping utilities get new rates created, approved and implemented faster.”

The companies stated that utilities are facing challenges related to designing rate structures that reflect the cost of energy delivery while maintaining equitable outcomes for customers. Factors contributing to this include load growth associated with data centers, concerns about energy affordability, and changing customer expectations. These conditions have increased the complexity of the regulatory approval process for new rate designs.

The partnership combines Clarum Advisors’ consulting capabilities with GridX’s analytical tools to provide support across rate case development, regulatory approval, and implementation.

“Utilities need partners who can guide them through the entire rate modernization journey, from strategy through implementation,” said Jan Vrins, Partner at Clarum Advisors. “With GridX's analytical capabilities as our foundation, we're able to move beyond theoretical recommendations and deliver rate designs backed by comprehensive, data-driven analysis. That's a powerful combination for utilities facing tight timelines and limited internal resources.”