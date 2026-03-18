MPSC to Encourage Utilities to Pursue Federal Funding for Infrastructure Improvements

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has encouraged Michigan’s rate-regulated electric, natural gas, and steam utilities to continue to pursue federal funding and other support for utility infrastructure improvements despite changing priorities under the current and previous presidential administrations.

The Commission noted that federal grants and loans that are aligned with Michigan’s laws, including its clean energy plan, statewide storage target, distribution system plans, and integrated resource plans, will help reduce costs for Michigan ratepayers. It will maintain the case docket for filings from utilities and others to update the MPSC on actions taken to obtain funding and assistance, including new programs like the CRS-D – i2X Interconnection Cost Reduction Solutions for Distribution-Interconnection Innovation e-Xchange Program and CRS-T – i2X Interconnection Cost Reduction Solutions for Transmission Voucher Program.

The Commission directed the utilities to file updates on their efforts biannually. It also encouraged electric transmission companies to continue filing biannual reports about funding on a voluntary basis.

Continuing its work to update and strengthen utility extreme weather policies including shutoff prevention during extreme cold and heat, the MPSC is seeking comment on proposed recommendations by MPSC Staff with input from public comments and a technical conference held in 2025.

The Commission in 2025 held a technical conference on extreme weather policies and took comments from residents, utilities, and other interested groups on the issues. MPSC Staff filed a report recommending changes to the extreme weather policies, and the Commission is seeking input from interested groups and individuals on the recommendations, including establishing shutoff pauses with triggers of 20 degrees or when the wind chill drops below zero for the cold weather season, and 90 degrees or when humidity will cause an extreme weather advisory during warm months; establishing a uniform, consistent policy for all utilities, and more.

The MPSC determined that Bayfield Electric Cooperative has filed an amended renewable energy plan (REP) complying with the state’s renewable portfolio standard set out in the 2023 revamp of Michigan’s Energy Laws. Public Act 235 of 2023, which amended Public Act 205 of 2008, requires electric providers to achieve a renewable energy credit (REC) portfolio of 15% through 2029, 50% from 2030 through 2034, and 60% in 2035 and each year thereafter.

MPSC Staff reviewed Bayfield’s November 2025 application, which the utility said had been delayed by extenuating circumstances, and found that Bayfield met minimum filing requirements and will have enough RECs to reach compliance with Act 235.

The Commission approved DTE Electric’s application for approval of the reconciliation of its power supply costs and revenues for 2023 metered jurisdictional sales. It has set a net underrecovery of $18,340,700 with interest as the utility’s power supply cost recovery reconciliation beginning balance.

The Association of Businesses Advocating Tariff Equity, Residential Customer Group, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, and the Michigan Environmental Council intervened in the case. MPSC Staff also participated

The MPSC approved a settlement agreement on Consumers Energy’s application for approval of the reconciliation of capital spending in the utility’s electric distribution investment recovery mechanism and a refund of underspent amounts of $59,802. The Michigan Department of Attorney General, the Michigan Environmental Council (MEC), and MPSC Staff participated in the case. Consumers and MPSC Staff signed the settlement agreement, while the Attorney General’s office and the MEC did not object to it.