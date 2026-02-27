Sempra Grows Spending Plan 17%, Driven by ‘Historic Levels of Transmission Expansion’

Executives at Sempra have beefed up their five-year spending plans to the tune of $9 billion as they look to take advantage of the strong growth in their service areas, particularly in Texas.

Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Martin and his team now expect San Diego-based Sempra to invest $65 billion between now and the end of 2030, which marks a 17% increase from their 2025-2029 plan. They say more than 95% of that capex will go toward regulated utility projects with the Lone Star State accounting for $38.2 billion of Sempra’s $65 billion total.

On a Feb. 26 conference call with analysts, Martin said Oncor Electric Delivery Co., of which Sempra owns 80%, is seeing “historic levels of transmission expansion.” Over the next five years, Oncor will spend more than $32 billion on transmission work, which will account for two-thirds of its entire capital plan. And more is likely on the way.