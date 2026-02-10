Duke Raises Rate Base Growth Forecast For Next Five Years

Duke Energy Corp. executives have beefed up their growth forecast for the utility’s rate base through the end of this decade, saying they have “high confidence” that growth will accelerate from 2028 on as large customers begin to ramp up operations for which they’ve signed energy contracts.

President and CEO Harry Sideris and his team now expect Charlotte-based Duke’s rate base to grow an average of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. That’s an increase from about 8.5% three months ago and, if realized, will have Duke finish 2030 with a rate base of about $180 billion compared to 2025’s $114 billion. The company’s electric utilities will account for about $164 billion of that figure.

“We enter 2026 with incredible momentum and are poised to deliver,” Sideris said on a Feb. 10 conference call with analysts and investors. “We’re executing our strategy and creating meaningful value for our shareholders and customers.”

As with many other utilities, data centers are helping raise Duke’s growth projections. Since late last year, the company has signed agreements with operators for projects that will require 1.5 gigawatts. That has grown Duke’s data-center pipeline to about 4.5 gigawatts, future demand that will be added to by large projects being planned or built by auto maker BMW, steel company Nucor and pharmaceuticals giant Novo Nordisk.