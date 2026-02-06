Xcel Doubles Two-Year Data Center Contracts Goal to 6 GW

The leaders of Xcel Energy Inc. expect to sign contracts with data-center operators for a total of 6 gigawatts of capacity between now and the end of next year. That figure is double their most recent estimate, which they gave last month.

Speaking to analysts on Feb. 5 after Minneapolis-based Xcel reported fourth-quarter earnings of $567 million (up from $464 million in late 2024) on total revenues of nearly $3.6 billion, CFO Brian Van Abel said the company’s teams are working on “some really good opportunities” across Xcel’s eight-state footprint. But, he added, the geographic focus in the near term is likely to be on the Upper Midwest, where Xcel operates Northern States Power Co.-Minnesota and Northern States Power Co.-Wisconsin.

“We expect to have these contracts signed by the end of 2027,” Van Abel said. “The construction cycle, a lot of those may come in kind of that ’29-type period. And then it’s really about energizing in 2030 and the early 2030s and about extending our capital investment opportunity, our generation need.”