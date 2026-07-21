Data Centers and Utilities: Aligning Incentives with Customer Value, Affordability and Resilience

The IO model provides an initial estimate of economic impacts. ORNL is developing computational general equilibrium (CGE) models to enable more detailed analysis by capturing price, resource, and behavioral adjustments across the economy. By relaxing the fixed-coefficient assumptions of IO models, CGE frameworks can better represent substitution across inputs and sectors, accounting for estimates under changing prices, wages, resource availability and household behavior.

In addition to these broader economic linkages, county-level data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Business Dynamics Statistics, accessed for 2013, 2018, and 2023, indicate rising startup formation over the past decade, with higher levels in areas associated with data center investments. This increase is concentrated in computer-related goods and services, including peripherals, storage, and software services.

Comprehensive findings from the economic analysis of data center installation (construction of building, installation of servers, and operations) indicate that economic gains are measurable and contribute to regional economic activity, and they can be assessed alongside cost impacts to evaluate affordability outcomes.

Behind-the-Meter Trends and Implications

Behind-the-meter (BTM) energy allows data centers to generate power on-site or nearby, bypassing capacity-constrained utility grids with long interconnection timelines. As data center demand outpaces grid expansion timelines, BTM is being adopted to accelerate deployment, ensure reliability, and maintain cost control. From an affordability perspective, BTM can potentially reduce reliance on grid-funded infrastructure expansion, helping avoid upward pressure on electricity rates for other customers while maintaining local supply reliability.

These outcomes vary by region, regulatory design, and site-specific considerations. As data center-driven electricity infrastructure capital investment accelerates and raises concerns around rate-payer affordability, BTM is being considered as one alternative. MEGA-DC tracking indicates that about 30% of new data center projects are considering BTM generation or storage. These developments illustrate the range of approaches emerging across states, rather than representing recommended strategies.

Recent announcements indicate a trend toward BTM adoption for large data center projects. Several developments across the U.S. illustrate this trend. For example, Microsoft has explored pairing data centers with nuclear energy, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced projects co-located with dedicated generation and is evaluating on-site power solutions, Google has entered into agreements for firm and continuous energy supply, including advanced geothermal and other arrangements tied to its data center operations. In addition, developers in states such as Texas are pursuing gas-fired generation and battery storage co-located with data centers. This trend reflects a shift toward self-supplied energy models to ensure reliability and maintain deployment timelines.

BTM assets such as gas turbines, batteries, nuclear microreactors, and flexible compute have the potential to:

Lower total system costs by limiting the need for ratepayer-funded grid expansion

Improve grid resilience through on-site and dispatchable capacity

Provide grid services when integrated with system operations

Shift costs away from residential customers

A recent Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL)/Brattle study finds that recent electricity rate increases are primarily driven by aging grid infrastructure and the associated costs of maintenance and upgrades, rather than by data center–related load growth. This finding indicates that adding new large loads to an already aging grid can create reliability risks, and BTM configurations can help manage these risks by reducing dependence on constrained grid infrastructure. Market trends in BTM adoption suggest that data center–driven load growth may be managed with limited electricity rate impacts and reduced reliability risks.

However, realizing these potential benefits requires careful management of technical, regulatory, and financial risks.

Stakeholder interviews and MEGA‑DC analyses reveal several recurring factors that influence successful BTM deployments, including:

Interoperability with grid systems and phased deployment strategies

Vendor performance guarantees and contractual safeguards

Regulatory sandboxes to test integration and operational frameworks

Diversified funding structures and partnership models

Clear regulatory treatment to avoid stranded assets

These elements are the necessary conditions under which BTM configurations may successfully support affordability and system reliability without creating additional cost or system risks.

Affordability Findings Relevant to Policy Discussions

Traditional regulatory models reward Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs)) primarily for capital investments. This approach has delivered reliability but struggles to adapt to rapid load growth and technology change. Mark Browning, an industry veteran who chairs ORNL’s program-level advisory board for private utilities and industry, has noted the potential impact of BTM resources, based on ORNL research findings. “For 35 years I’ve worked at the intersection of utility operations and customer expectations, and the message in this ORNL work is unmistakable: behind-the-meter solutions are one of the most powerful levers we have to improve affordability and resilience,” Browning says. “ORNL’s research demonstrates that behind-the-meter resources—when orchestrated effectively—can lower system costs, reduce risk, unlock new earnings pathways, and improve customer outcomes simultaneously.”