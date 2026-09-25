CenterPoint Energy Selected for $50 Million DOE Grant to Modernize Greater Houston’s Electric Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Katie Jereza, assistant secretary of the DOE’s Office of Electricity, announced the selection of CenterPoint Energy to receive a $50 million grant to support advanced substation technology upgrades.

Following the finalization of negotiations with DOE, the award will help fund CenterPoint Energy’s efforts to strengthen electric reliability and resiliency and increase energy capacity in the Greater Houston area, one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas and the nation.

“Our mission is to build the most resilient coastal grid in the nation for the 2.9 million customers we proudly serve in the Greater Houston area, and we’re grateful to the DOE for this vital investment in both Houston’s and Texas’s energy infrastructure. This selection is historic for our region, and it will directly fund industry-leading technology improvements that are expected to strengthen resiliency, reliability and meet the growing energy needs of our region,” said Jason Ryan, CenterPoint Energy’s executive vice president of regulatory services and government affairs.

Substation Upgrades to Support Grid Capacity and Reliability

Through the DOE-funded project, CenterPoint Energy plans to install Siemens Energy’s transmission grid-stabilizing technology, which can respond rapidly to changes in electricity demand and help maintain reliable service for customers. The project is expected to make CenterPoint Energy one of the first utilities in the nation to install the technology.

Expected benefits of the project include:

Strengthening grid resiliency and reliability during periods of high demand.

Increasing capacity to meet current and future electricity demand and support economic growth.

Creating more than 500 local jobs to support project construction and installation.

The grant was selected through DOE’s Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and Other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades (SPARK) program .

The SPARK program supports projects that modernize existing electrical infrastructure and help utilities meet growing energy demand while lowering electricity costs for approximately 100 million Americans.

“Through the SPARK program, we are investing in vital projects across the country that expand energy grid capacity, strengthen reliability and resiliency, and support the economic development of communities. The Department of Energy is proud to support forward-looking infrastructure improvements that will help power growth and dependable energy for the Houston area,” said Katie Jereza, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity.

“Generations of CenterPoint customers and families in the region will benefit from the advanced technology this grant is funding,” said Commissioner Kathleen Jackson, Public Utility Commissioner of Texas. “And anytime companies make improvements like this to their systems, the long-term impact is making the entire grid stronger for Texans.”