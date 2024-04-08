National Grid Ventures And Con Edison Transmission Propose Offshore Wind Project For New Jersey

National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Con Edison Transmission last week submitted a proposal to build transmission infrastructure that will carry offshore wind power to New Jersey’s electric grid.

The Garden State Energy Path will enable delivery of approximately 6 GW of offshore wind power from its point of landfall at the Sea Girt National Guard Training Center to the Larrabee Tri-Collector Station, in Howell Township. The project will be underground, allowing the cables to be protected from storms and other extreme weather that can cause customer outages.

The project consists of “pre-build infrastructure” that will house the cables carrying electricity generated by four wind projects to the grid. This project is foundational to helping New Jersey reach its goal of 11 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2040.

The proposal incorporates stakeholder feedback into the project’s design, resulting in a solution that will bypass known environmentally sensitive areas wherever feasible and support local pedestrian and vehicle access during construction. The companies are committed to creating local jobs and contributing to the New Jersey economy. The majority of construction will be conducted during off-peak seasons, minimizing shore disruptions for local communities and visitors.

If awarded, the Garden State Energy Path would be in operation by early 2029, ready for use by selected New Jersey offshore wind farms.