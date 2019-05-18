Wireless Multimeter Troubleshoots Electrical and Plant Equipment Remotely

Extech has launched the MM750W, a CAT-IV True RMS digital multimeter that technicians can use to view real-time readings and datalog remotely using the ExView W-Series app on smartphones and tablets.

Safer Testing at a Distance

The new meter includes a Bluetooth module for wireless connectivity to iOS and Android devices. The MM750W transmits real-time data for monitoring, trending, reporting and analysis. Technicians can monitor and datalog readings at a safe distance from energized equipment, moving components and other hazardous locations (up to 10m/33ft). Plus, the new digital multimeter (DMM) makes it easier to perform remote tasks such as powering up circuits, motors, pumps or other plant equipment from a control panel that is not nearby the device under test.

Expanded Mobile Versatility

From a time-saving perspective, the MM750W lets technicians datalog readings throughout a site while easily viewing readings on an iPhone, iPad or Android device with a large, easy-to-read numerical readout and analog-style bar-graph. The data logging sample rate can be adjusted according to a job’s requirements using the app and up to 15,000 data logged readings can be stored.

To simplify reporting, readings can be easily exported to an Excel file to send to customers, managers or colleagues using your device’s email app. High and low alarms can be set on the app to alert the user of abnormal conditions. The app’s camera mode allows photo-documenting of a job site and testing conditions, complete with a date and timestamp and current reading value. Photos simplify record-keeping at large sites by clearly recording where readings were taken, avoiding confusion and costly errors.

Full-Function Multimeter

The ruggedized Extech is a no-compromise 14-function True RMS DMM that reads AC/DC voltage and current (both A and μA), resistance, capacitance, frequency, duty cycle (dwell), continuity, diode testing (3.0V) and temperature (using its Type K thermocouple bead probe). Technicians can use the built-in non-contact voltage (NCV) detector to quickly scan for energized circuits in a work area--without additional tools--before starting work. For non-invasive current testing, an optional clamp adaptor turns the DMM into a virtual clamp meter with higher current ranges.

The new meter ensures precise readings with 0.6% accuracy and it is rated to Category IV overvoltage (CAT IV-600V, CAT III-1000V). Several statistical data functions include minimum/maximum, difference (MAX-MIN), relative mode to zero the meter, and data hold to freeze the display reading. Auto-power-off protects battery life but can be disabled when extended testing is needed, such as data logging.

The Extech MM750W includes test leads, Bluetooth wireless data logging module, Type-K temperature probe, 9V battery and carrying case. Learn more about the new meter on its Web site at http://www.extech.com/mm750w . To download the app, visit: