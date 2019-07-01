Vitrek to Support Technology Lab Upgrades in Educational Institutions

Vitrek, a manufacturer in high-voltage test and measurement equipment, announces a special program to encourage academic institutions to upgrade their laboratory instrumentation. The Vitrek Academic Discount Program is designed to ease the burden of providing researchers and students with the latest in high-performance test equipment by offering reduced prices on Vitrek equipment to qualified university, college and research laboratories.

“Our premier instruments are among the highest performing testing products on the market today, and their ease of use and robustness make them ideal for the range of users in an academic environment from inexperienced students to well-established researchers,” says Chad Clark, Vitrek’s director of sales and marketing. “Our Academic Discount Program is tailored to address the unique needs and requirements of the education/research arena, including ever-tighter budget constraints in the face of increasing workloads.”

The Vitrek Academic Discount Program applies a 15% discount on the following products and their applicable accessories*:

Vitrek Hipot & Ground Bond Testers

Vitrek & XiTRON Brand Power Analyzers

High Voltage Measurement Equipment & SmartProbes™

High Voltage Switching Systems

Teraohmmeters/IR Testers

Ballast Analyzers

Micro-Spectrometers

DC Electronic Loads

Portable Calibration Instruments

Phase Angle Voltmeters

Digital Milliohmmeters

* Some restrictions apply. Visit https://vitrek.com/academic-discount-program/ for details.

To take advantage of the Academic Discount Program contact Vitrek directly at [email protected] or call

(858) 689-2755.