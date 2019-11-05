Vitrek’s Graphical Power Analyzer Offers New Features

Vitrek, a provider of high-voltage test and measurement equipment, introduces the PA920 Series Ultra High Accuracy Power Analyzer. The PA920 sets the new standard for accuracy ( 0.024%of reading ) in the graphical power analyzers market. It integrates an ultra-high-accuracy, wideband waveform digitizer with advanced computational capability, a large high-resolution display and a full-color touchscreen user interface.

The multi-channel PA920 offers 0.024% power measurement accuracy for all channels (1-4 channel cards available per unit), VPA architecture, 100 full-precision readings per second and measurement bandwidths sufﬁcient to handle 5 MHz signals – all at a cost far lower than less capable, competitive models. The unit’s intuitive touchscreen operation – with built-in data history, scope mode and waveform zoom – allows users to explore many aspects of power measurement in greater detail than traditional power analyzers.

The PA920 delivers waveform visualization and measurement results necessary to validate the performance of power critical designs, such as LED lighting, solar power inverters, electric vehicles and aviation power distribution. Its Virtual Power Analyzer (VPA) functionality facilitates efficiency measurements, while its 0.024% basic accuracy and 5MHz bandwidth provide performance. The PA920 includes the capability of measuring and displaying up to the 500th harmonic (even at aircraft frequencies) and multi-unit linking for complex efficiency and synchronous measurement applications. Integrated routines facilitate compliance testing to a selection of performance standards, including: EN60034-2-1:2014 (motor drives); EN50564:2011 (standby power); EN61000-3-2 and 3-12 and 4-7 (harmonics emissions); RTCA DO-160E/F/G (avionics); Boeing 787B3-0147; Airbus ABD0100.1.8 (A380) and ABD0100.1.8.1 (A350) and more.

“The ultra-high accuracy levels of the new Vitrek PA920 power analyzers allows our customers to reach the highest standards of testing accuracy at a price that fits their budget,” says Chad Clark, Vitrek’s vice president of sales and marketing. “One of the reasons Vitrek continues to lead the industry on innovative testing equipment is because we strive provide the highest level of features while keeping the price-point within the customer’s equipment budget. Other industry leading power analyzers offering comparable features and accuracies can cost more than twice the price of the PA920.”

In addition to the PA920, Vitrek is also introducing the PA910, which offers accuracies of 0.045% power for applications where ultra-high accuracies are not required. Both the PA920 and PA910 are available as pre-configured or custom-configured units containing 1-4 channel cards.