Vaisala Adds LiDAR to Its Portfolio with Recent Acquisition

Project developers and operators worldwide are turning to remote sensing to capture wind data at today’s increasing hub-heights.

By acquiring Leosphere SAS, Vaisala's customers can benefit from a more comprehensive product range that encompasses the Triton Wind Profiler and the Windcube Vertical Profiler, a LiDAR system. The product range also includes the nacelle-mounted Wind Iris Power Optimization and Turbine Control units, specifically designed to help turbine owners increase efficiency in long-term wind energy production.

“The advantages and opportunities remote sensing units bring throughout the lifecycle of a modern wind farm are now well-understood. It is common practice for wind energy firms to deploy LiDAR and SoDAR to inform crucial decisions relating to site prospecting, resource assessment, and turbine performance testing,” says Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president, weather and environment, Vaisala. “Adoption of these more versatile measurement technologies to augment conventional met towers is a key factor in enabling the wind industry to increase the scale of project development, not only through larger, more advanced turbines, but also in new, remote markets worldwide.”

