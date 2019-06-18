Utilities Manage Critical Asset Risks With New Service Program

Doble Engineering Company, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., has released its all-inclusive 10-year transformer monitoring program, dobleASSURANCE. The new long-term service program enables utilities to enjoy peace of mind and known total cost of ownership when implementing condition monitoring programs.

The dobleASSURANCE program covers professional project implementation services, on-site monitor preventative maintenance including consumables replacement, and any required condition-based corrective services. If a monitor requires factory repair, Doble will promptly install and recommission a replacement monitor.

The new offering enables customers of Doble’s online monitoring solutions, including the Morgan Schaffer Calisto dissolved gas analysis (DGA) monitors and doblePRIME platform to manage risk more accurately, efficiently and confidently. Key elements of the program include:

dobleASSURANCE covers all costs associated with monitor performance and can be contracted for both new and legacy transformers.

Pass-through programs via transformer manufacturers or monitoring system integrators are available so that capital budgets may be utilized.

The contract comes with an add-on option for Doble’s expert services, which includes a team of condition monitoring specialists that provide decision support for proactive risk preparation and a variety of technical services.

“Asset health monitoring is the foundation of a utility’s core competency. It enables just-in-time and preventative maintenance, so utility companies can proactively manage risk and keep the lights on. As such, maintaining the monitor itself should be convenient and cost-effective, so utilities can focus on protecting the overall system,” says Bryan Sayler, president, Doble Engineering Company. “By covering monitor care as part of the solution, dobleASSURANCE™ takes the hassle of maintenance off utilities’ plates, so they can focus on the business.”

All Doble online monitoring solutions are eligible for the service contract. To learn more about the dobleASSURANCE transformer monitoring program, please visit here.