TranSwitcher Offers Renewable Intertie Solution for Utility-Scale Solar Projects

With solar energy continuing to lead the growth of renewables in the United States, utilities must equip their systems with adequate solutions to securely switch DERs and solar farms on and off the grid. Southern States' TranSwitcher minimizes inrush currents.

Designed for 15kV/27kV distribution system Solar Farm utility interties, the Southern States TranSwitcher is designed to minimize inrush currents and reduce any impact on the distribution line power quality while also reducing operating costs for the solar farm owner.

The use of vacuum interrupters, with closing resistors, when connecting to the line minimizes the transformer magnetizing inrush, minimizing any corresponding system voltage drop.

To learn more, visit www.southernstatesllc.com/products/transwitcher.

 

 

