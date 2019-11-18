Skip navigation
Menu
unnamed.png
Test and Measurement

Southern States Installs First TranSwitcher at a Solar Farm in the Southeast

Southern States announces the first installation of the TranSwitcher, a vacuum switching device specifically designed for renewable applications.

Southern States LLC, a provider of switching, automation and protection solutions to utilities for more than 100 years, announces the successful installation of the TranSwitcher.

Designed specifically for renewable applications, this vacuum switching device mitigates inrush currents, during transformer energization, reducing the impact on utility system voltage. This allows for more frequent switching, extending the life of the transformer, and reducing costs associated with transformer loses. For more information, visit the Web site

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 7.35.26 AM.png
Fourth Annual Canada Protection Symposium Set for December in Toronto
Nov 18, 2019
CAHORs_Sentinel_Press_4800x2700px_110819.jpg
Devices Create Smarter Grids with Accurate Line Fault Detection
Nov 18, 2019
IM2019110067SI (1).jpg
Siemens Launches Protection Relay Series
Nov 18, 2019
Display.jpg
Origo Launches 4th Generation G4 PhaseID System
Nov 18, 2019