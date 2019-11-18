Southern States Installs First TranSwitcher at a Solar Farm in the Southeast

Southern States LLC, a provider of switching, automation and protection solutions to utilities for more than 100 years, announces the successful installation of the TranSwitcher.

Designed specifically for renewable applications, this vacuum switching device mitigates inrush currents, during transformer energization, reducing the impact on utility system voltage. This allows for more frequent switching, extending the life of the transformer, and reducing costs associated with transformer loses. For more information, visit the Web site.