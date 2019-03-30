Siemens Expands Medium-Voltage Switchgear Portfolio

At this year’s Hannover Messe trade fair, Siemens will present the 8DJH 12, an additional medium voltage switchgear that uses “Clean Air” as the insulating medium. “Clean Air” is an insulating gas consisting only of the natural constituents of ambient air. The new gas-insulated load-break switchgear (ring main unit) thus combines the sustainability of the “blue GIS” portfolio with the benefits of the 8DJH product family. The switchgear is used in public and industrial power grids on the secondary distribution level.
The medium-voltage switchgear in the 8DJH family meet all requirements for safe and economical grid operation: compactness, maintenance-free design and a high degree of operating and personal safety as well as availability. These benefits are also retained in the factory-assembled, type-tested and 3-pole metal-enclosed 8DJH 12 model. The hermetically tight, welded switchgear vessel makes the high voltage components of the switchgear insensitive to ambient conditions and tight to the ingress of foreign objects.
With the 8DJH 12 Siemens is also responding to new market requirements: The gas contained in the switchgear consists only of the natural constituents of ambient air and insulates the current-carrying conductors inside the housing. The use of “Clean Air” makes the switchgear easy to handle throughout its entire lifecycle.
The medium-voltage switchgear operates by remote control, has communication capabilities, and can be connected to IoT platforms like MindSphere, the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens as well as to other systems.
The 8DJH 12 is characterized by a rated voltage of up to 12 kV, a rated short-term current of 20 kiloamperes, and 630 A of rated current.
Possible applications are local ring-main units, customer transfer substations and switching substations of energy providers as well as industrial and infrastructure facilities that want to use the proven properties of GIS switchgear in their grids along with insulating media free of fluorinated gas.
“I am pleased that the switchgear in the 8DJH product family has been winning over customers all over the world for more than ten years now,” says Stephan May, CEO of the Medium Voltage and Systems Business Unit in the Siemens Energy Management Division. “By adding the SF6-free 8DJH 12 model to our portfolio, we are continuing the story of blue GIS medium-voltage switchgear. The switchgear meets the requirements of tomorrow while providing all the familiar 8DJH functionalities, such as the proven operating concept for load-break switchgear, the same compact dimensions, and climate neutrality. Along with sustainability, we are also taking steps toward digitalization. Our goal is to make a future-viable power distribution possible for our customers.”
Siemens will present the new switchgear for the first time at Hannover Messe as part of the “Future Distribution Substation" in Hall 9, Booth D35. For further information on the 8DJH 12 switchgear, visit the Web site.