Siemens Expands Medium-Voltage Switchgear Portfolio

At this year’s Hannover Messe trade fair, Siemens will present the 8DJH 12, an additional medium voltage switchgear that uses “Clean Air” as the insulating medium. “Clean Air” is an insulating gas consisting only of the natural constituents of ambient air. The new gas-insulated load-break switchgear (ring main unit) thus combines the sustainability of the “blue GIS” portfolio with the benefits of the 8DJH product family. The switchgear is used in public and industrial power grids on the secondary distribution level.

The medium-voltage switchgear in the 8DJH family meet all requirements for safe and economical grid operation: compactness, maintenance-free design and a high degree of operating and personal safety as well as availability. These benefits are also retained in the factory-assembled, type-tested and 3-pole metal-enclosed 8DJH 12 model. The hermetically tight, welded switchgear vessel makes the high voltage components of the switchgear insensitive to ambient conditions and tight to the ingress of foreign objects.

With the 8DJH 12 Siemens is also responding to new market requirements: The gas contained in the switchgear consists only of the natural constituents of ambient air and insulates the current-carrying conductors inside the housing. The use of “Clean Air” makes the switchgear easy to handle throughout its entire lifecycle.