Research Study: North American Utilities Use DNP3 for SCADA

Newton-Evans Research Company is currently surveying for the upcoming Worldwide Study of the Protective Relay Marketplace: 2019-2022, a four-volume market report. Participants in this market study include utility engineers and managers from investor-owned utilities, municipal and provincial utilities, cooperative utilities within the United States and Canada, together with national power systems throughout the world. This year's study also includes separate surveys of P&C consultants and relay manufacturers.

Interim findings from the survey of North American electric utilities validate earlier Newton Evans observations that DNP3 is more commonly used for SCADA but less so for Substation Automation, controlling actions issued externally to relays, and communications-assisted protection. Almost all North American utilities surveyed indicated the use of DNP3 for SCADA, while 60% said they use it for substation automation. Only 38% indicated the use of DNP3 for communications-assisted protection. Early tabulations have found some increase in deployments of IEC 61850.

This ongoing study measures current market sizes and contains projections on a world region basis for the next few years. More than 35 topics are covered in the utility survey portion of this study. The entire research program will define the product and market requirements which suppliers must meet in order to successfully participate in one or more of these diverse world market regions.