Research Study: Many Relays Exceed 15 Years of Service

Newton Evans Research Company has recently completed Volume 1 (the North American Market) of the Worldwide Study of the Protective Relay Marketplace: 2019-2022, a four-volume market report. Here are a few observations gleaned from the survey:
- Survey respondents were asked, "Approximately what % of your relays have been in service for more than 15 years? (Best guess estimate)"
- On average, 44% of relays in the utilities surveyed have been in service for more than 15 years. The average percent of relays older than 15 years among Canadian utilities surveyed was 61%; the average among U.S. cooperatives was 25%.
- Thirty-five percent of respondents indicated that more than half of the relays on their system have been in service for more than 15 years. This is lower than what was reported in 2016, when 55% said more than half of their relays had been in service for more than 15 years.
This ongoing study measures current market sizes and contains projections on a world region basis for the next few years. More than 35 topics are covered in the utility survey portion of this study. The entire research program will define the product and market requirements, which suppliers must meet in order to successfully participate in one or more of these diverse world market regions.
Newton-Evans Research Company estimates from its earlier 2016 relay market study indicate that the North American protective relay market stood at $660 million for both utility and industrial applications. It will be important for the P&C community to learn how changes in the world market conditions since 2016 will affect the outlook for 2019-2022.
The new study also includes surveys of P&C consultants and relay manufacturers. The observations of both groups will be reported in the market assessment report (Volume Three).
To order the Newton-Evans report, Worldwide Study of the Protective Relay Marketplace In Electric Utilities: 2019-2022, download the order form at https://www.newton-evans.com/2019ProtRelayBrochure.pdf.