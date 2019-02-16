Portable Ground Fault Locator Detects Faults For DC Systems

The instrument is said to provide accurate solutions for troubleshooting and preventative maintenance.
It is designed to fast-detect, track and locate grounding faults for both online and offline DC systems. With its compact and rugged design, the GFL-1000 is easy to use in small places and harsh environments working hard to increase the reliability of your electrical equipment.
Features:
- Patented technology, pinpoint current leakage fault with grounding resistance lower than 1MΩ
- Locate faults for both offline and online DC systems
- Waveform analysis will analyze the interference signal in the circuit
- Wide output voltage and output frequency ranges allow the GFL-1000 to meet the needs of your electronic equipment
Utilities commonly use the GFL-1000 to meet NERC compliance. The GFL-1000 is recommended by NERC PRC-005-6 to inspect for unintentional grounds for Vented Lead-Acid, Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid, and NiCad batteries every four calendar months.
Compliance with NERC PRC-005-6 requires that the battery and DC power system be inspected for Inadvertent grounds every four months. If a ground fault exists, the GFL-1000 is the tool by which that fault can be located without the need to de-energize the live circuit.
