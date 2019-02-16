Portable Ground Fault Locator Detects Faults For DC Systems

The instrument is said to provide accurate solutions for troubleshooting and preventative maintenance.

It is designed to fast-detect, track and locate grounding faults for both online and offline DC systems. With its compact and rugged design, the GFL-1000 is easy to use in small places and harsh environments working hard to increase the reliability of your electrical equipment.

Features:

Patented technology, pinpoint current leakage fault with grounding resistance lower than 1MΩ

Locate faults for both offline and online DC systems

Waveform analysis will analyze the interference signal in the circuit

Wide output voltage and output frequency ranges allow the GFL-1000 to meet the needs of your electronic equipment

Utilities commonly use the GFL-1000 to meet NERC compliance. The GFL-1000 is recommended by NERC PRC-005-6 to inspect for unintentional grounds for Vented Lead-Acid, Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid, and NiCad batteries every four calendar months.

Compliance with NERC PRC-005-6 requires that the battery and DC power system be inspected for Inadvertent grounds every four months. If a ground fault exists, the GFL-1000 is the tool by which that fault can be located without the need to de-energize the live circuit.

