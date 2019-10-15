Platinum Tools Launches New Products During ISE Expo 2019

Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will feature a number of new products during ISE Expo 2019, held in Fort Worth, Texas from Sept. 24-25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, booth #126. Amongst those showcased include the new ezEX®38 RJ45 connector, Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System, MapMaster mini Pocket cable tester, and the PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug.

“Available as both shielded and unshielded, the ezEX38 RJ45 connector is designed for smaller insulation diameters typically found in Cat5e and smaller Cat6 cabling,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager. “The ezEX®38 features the same unique integrated patented Hi-Lo stagger load bar, allowing the conductors to pass through the front end of the connector making it easy to verify the wiring sequence before terminating. This connector is typically used with Cat5e and smaller Cat6 cabling. The compatible crimping tool is our EXO Crimp Frame® and EXO-EX Die™ (100061C).”

Additional features and specifications of the ezEX38 RJ45 connector include:

Recommended for Data and PoE Applications

10 Gig Rated

Simple one-piece/pass-through design, no bars or liners

Insulation Diameter (Conductor) Size range: .033in. – .038in. (0.84 –0.97mm)

Max Outer Diameter: .290in. (7.36mm)

50 micron gold plated contacts

5e/6/6A compliant

Solid or Stranded 24-22 AWG

TIA, TAA, RoHS, UL & FCC compliant

There are those installs where your Ethernet connections will need ruggedized protection due to exposure to water, dust, corrosion, harsh elements, and vibration. “An easy and simple solution is Platinum Tools’ Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System, rated to IP67 to meet those harsh environmental conditions commonly found in outdoor and indoor installs, such as wireless towers, security systems, outdoor entertainment venues, industrial manufacturing, LED lighting, emergency communications, marinas, and more,” added Phillips.

The MapMaster™ mini RJ45 cable tester maps multiple locations of RJ45 network cables and detects shorts, opens, miswires, reversals, and split-pairs. “A built-in tone generator with four different tone combinations can be used with a tone probe to detect where a cable is routed and the location of the end of the cable,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager. “Every installer should have this on hand for every installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance calls.”

The MapMaster™ mini determines wire condition, whether good or faulty, and displays it on its LCD display. A set of five mapping remotes is included for locating cables terminated in wall jacks or patch panels. The MapMaster™ mini also identifies the patch panel port where network cable is terminated and can find and fix the position of exposed or hidden cables.

Now shipping, Platinum Tools’ new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices. “Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications,” explained Phillips.

Additional PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug features include:

HDBaseT PoE+ compliant

Cat7/6A/6

No special crimp tool required

Insulation diameter: 0.032in. - 0.057in. (0.8mm - 1.47mm)

Cable OD: 0.236in. - 0.315in. (6.0mm - 8.0mm)

50 micron gold plated contacts

UL and RoHS compliant

Solid or stranded, 26 - 23 AWG

Dimensions: 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm

Cable compatibility: S/FTP or F/FTP Shielding; Stranded or Solid; 26AWG – 23AWG wires

Compliance: ISO/IEC 11801; ANSI/TIA-568-C.2; ANSI/TIA-568.2-D; IEEE 802.3an 10GBit Suitable

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email [email protected].