Partnership Powers Communications for Wildfire Prediction Platform

Globalstar, Inc. has entered a long-term strategic relationship with Seattle-based Recon Powerline allowing the company to use Globalstar's satellite and multi-radio modems to help address the growing issue of wildfire risk management.

"The agreement between Recon Powerline and Globalstar will help stop catastrophic wildland fires before they start by providing firefighters with advanced warning and the ability to predict fire ignition factors on utility infrastructure," says Katy Richey, chief commercial officer at Recon Powerline. "Globalstar's network allows us to provide first responders and utilities with reliable and affordable monitoring in both remote regions with little to no cellular connectivity and the Wildland-Urban Interface. Importantly, Globalstar's satellite network will enable monitoring and rapid response without interfering in emergency-response cellular communications."

With the integration of Globalstar connectivity into its Powerline Monitoring System, Recon will create the most reliable platform in the industry enabling communications in remote regions with little to no cellular coverage and the Wildland-Urban Interface.

"Joining forces with Recon Powerline is a natural progression for both companies," says David Kagan, chief executive officer of Globalstar. "For more than 10 years, Globalstar has been developing IoT/M2M products to meet the needs of our customers with critical data monitoring and remote asset management needs. Together with our valued partner Recon, Globalstar will now leverage those products to help prevent and mitigate the damage caused by wildfires."

This exclusive partnership is an integral component of Recon Powerline's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's Request for Innovative Ideas (RFI2) announced by Executive Order. The Executive Order gives the State of California a new path to address issues like the wildland fire crisis through innovative technology solutions for monitoring and prevention.