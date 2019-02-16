Omicron Launches New Products to Test Substation Automation Systems

Testing the automation, control and SCADA communication in an IEC 61850 substation automation system (SAS) can be as time-consuming as testing the protection – or often even more, according to OMICRON.

The company's new StationScout is said to simplify the testing and reduce the required effort significantly. Running on the new digital substation test set MBX1, StationScout visualizes and analyzes the communication in a SAS. The topology is determined from the engineering data in Substation Configuration Language and displayed intuitively for the SCADA engineer. StationScout supports designers and testing engineers throughout the entire life cycle of an IEC 61850-based SAS with a combination of simulation and testing functions.

With StationScout and MBX1, a cyber-secure connection to the substation network can be established, and IED simulations can be performed. The intuitive software visualizes communication in the SAS, delivering the characteristics of an IED. When connected to the substation network, the values within an IED’s data model as well as the connected assets can be seen and signals traced.

StationScout allows for simple, fast and cost-saving SCADA testing, using two methods:

First, all alerts, switchgear status signals and measurement values are produced by simulating the IEDs. The engineer only needs to verify if the HMI and SCADA display the signals correctly.

Second, StationScout simulates the client to verify and record if the real relays send the correct alerts and status signals.

IEC 61850, the established standard for communication in substations and power utility automation systems, has become the international core standard for smart grids and lays down the prerequisites for a future-proof design and the frictionless interoperability of products from different manufacturers. OMICRON offers protection and control engineers a set of advanced solutions for testing in IEC 61850 environments. The individual tools complement one another and cover a wide range of requirements.

