Learn About Industry Trends at the Northeast Power and Energy Conference

OMICRON and the University of Maine have announced that registration is now open for the fourth annual Northeast Power and Energy Conference (NEPEC). The event will be March 19-21, 2019 in Portland, Maine, at the Westin Hotel.
Hear about Industry Trends
The conference covers two-and-a-half days of technical presentations:
- Day 1: Emerging Trends and Industry Trends
- Day 2: Protection and Automation Testing
- Day 3: Instrument Transformers
This year’s technical program includes more than 15 technical presentations and panel discussions from some of our industry’s best subject matter experts.
Topics include:
- Integrating renewables into the New England power system
- Lessons learned testing microprocessor relays
- Distribution automation, microgrids and DERs
- Instrument transformer testing
- Additional training tracks
Location:
The Westin Portland Harborview in downtown Portland, Maine
Discounted room rate: $119 per night at the Westin
Registration Fee:
$495.00 for two and a half days or $150.00 per day
Registration includes: course material, meals, Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and evening networking receptions
Earn CTDs from NETA and CEUs for licensing by attending NEPEC.
Register at: www.omicronenergy.com/NEPEC2019. Registration deadline is March 5, 2019.