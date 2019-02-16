G&W Electric Installs First Vault Style SF6 Insulated Switchgear in Brazil

G&W Electric has recently installed its first Vault Style SF6 Insulated Switchgear in São Paulo, Brazil. Working with ENEL São Paulo (Eletropaulo) employees to retrofit old switchgear, G&W provided customized solutions for implementation of automation and automatic line transfers to deliver fast and reliable power to the Mario de Andrade Municipal Library.

“As we continue to build our global presence, we are thrilled to have São Paulo as our first installation for this switchgear in Brazil,” says John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “These installations help us meet our global goals and the growing demand around the world to provide efficient and reliable power.”

The first switchgear was installed in 2017 replacing a 20 kV system, and the second unit was installed and energized in December 2018 to replace obsolete equipment on a 34.5kV selective system. The new switches are submersible and include an internal arc-resistant tank. These features reduce the need for maintenance and improve safety and ease of operation.

G&W load and fault interrupting switches combine the total cost and operating benefits of fuseless, electronically controlled, resettable overcurrent protection with the safety and maintenance benefits of a sealed for life, dead front, SF6 insulated device. The switches are designed for automatic single or three phase fault interruption with load break capabilities for systems through 35kV, 630A continuous. Ratings to 900A continuous are available on certain models.

Along with increased system reliability, the recent installations lower System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI). This latest installation adds to G&W’s expanding presence in South America. Previously, G&W has worked with ENEL to install equipment in Argentina, Chile and Colombia.