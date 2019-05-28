Menu
Test and Measurement

G&W Electric Expands Manufacturing Capacity

The supplier finalizes its headquarters expansion to meet growing global demands.

G&W Electric Supply Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, has officially completed construction of its second facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The new building, which is next door to the headquarters, will help increase the company’s manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Bolingbrook,” says John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “While this expansion represents our commitment to Bolingbrook, it also represents our continued focus on listening and understanding our customers’ needs to ensure we are meeting their expectations.”

With the growing customer demand of the Viper Recloser and Trident Switch product lines, G&W required additional manufacturing space to increase capacity and improve our overall response to market.

The main focus of the new facility located at 245 W. Crossroads Parkway is the expansion of G&W’s epoxy molding process. Epoxy is used to insulate high-voltage connectors and switches.

G&W Electric has called the Chicago area home since 1905. In 2012, G&W moved to its current facility in Bolingbrook after operating in Blue Island, Illinois, for 56 years.

