Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 3.06.52 PM.png G&W Electric
Test and Measurement

G&W Electric Acquires Italy-based Company Altea S.R.L.

The acquisition expands G&W Electric’s global reach in electrical power grid automation.

G&W Electric Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, has acquired Altea S.R.L., a voltage and current sensor manufacturer headquartered in Ferrara, Italy.

For more than a decade of operation, Altea has designed, developed and deployed voltage and current sensors for real-time management and diagnosis of energy distribution on both overhead and underground lines for medium and high voltage power grids.

“Over the past eight years, G&W Electric has developed a strategic partnership with the experts at Altea S.R.L.,” says John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “As we continue to expand our presence in markets outside North America and enhance our power grid solutions portfolio, adding Altea to the G&W Electric family makes strategic sense. Together, we look forward to developing cutting-edge solutions for the grid of the future.”

With the demand for more advanced power grid technology including higher accuracy sensors, this acquisition provides several opportunities to integrate product lines to achieve the demands for the future grid.

 Altea began operations in 2009 with the design and testing of its first innovative capacitive sensor for indoor, air-insulated applications. After the successful placement of this sensor across Italy, Altea developed a new family of combined, voltage and current sensors to meet customers’ needs for indoor, outdoor and gas-insulated substations.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
powerlines.jpg
Power Line Monitoring Technology Increases Visibility into Electricity Networks
Aug 19, 2019
IM_product_group_PD-TaD_60_power_box_frida_CMYK.jpg
BAUR Expands Range of Cable Diagnostic Tools
Aug 19, 2019
UCG meeting with Cayey Mayor 171219.jpg
Gaining a Unified Command of the Situation After Hurricane Maria
Aug 19, 2019
Drone-Flying Drone.jpg
Kansas Leads Nation in First Beyond-Line-of-Sight Drone Flight
Aug 16, 2019