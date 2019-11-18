Skip navigation
Test and Measurement

Fourth Annual Canada Protection Symposium Set for December in Toronto

The Canada Protection Symposium will cover the latest technologies in the electric power industry.

Keywords and technologies that we are hearing in the electric power industry include incorporating DERs onto the Grid, IEC 61850, Microgrids, Energy Storage, Cybersecurity, Distribution Automation, the impacts of IEEE Standard 1547, Digital Substations, Managing the New Grid, Asset and Performance Management, Reliability, The Self-Healing Grid, Protection, Automation, Control and much more.

All of these emerging and new technologies will be covered at the fourth annual Canada Protection Symposium.  The event will be at the Westin Hotel in Toronto on December 3-5, 2019.

Come join the discussion.  You can view the agenda and list of speakers at  omicronenergy.com/cps

Dr. Ed Schweitzer, President and Chief Technology Officer of SEL will give the Opening Keynote Address. Dr. Schweitzer is a pioneer in our industry, and I’m sure he will provide an inspiring and insightful opening presentation.  In addition, more than seven IEEE Fellows will be making presentations, including two past IEEE PES presidents—John McDonald of GE and Damir Novosel of Quanta Technology.

Technical Agenda Highlights

  • Opening Keynote Address from Dr. Edmund O. Schweitzer, III, founder and President of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)
  • Update from NERC
  • Managing the New Grid from Damir Novosel, President of Quanta Technologies
  • Keynote Speaker:  Andrew Spencer, Vice President Transmission and Stations, Hydro One
  • History of IEC 61850: Past, Present, and Future
  • Advances in Generator Protection
  • Engineering a Cyber-Resilient Smart Grid
  • ComEd’s Experiences Designing and Implementing IEC 61850
  • Presentation from John McDonald on Asset Performance Management
  • Lessons learned on a utility microgrid installation

Registration deadline is November 18, and seats are limited.

List of technical presentations:

 

  • Opening Keynote Address: Dr. Edmund O. Schweitzer, III, founder of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, SEL
  •  The Evolution of Transformer Protection Schemes and How to Test ThemChristopher Pritchard, OMICRON
  •  ComEd‘s Experiences Designing and Implementing IEC 61850John Bettler, ComEd 
  • Case Study: The Impact of the NERC PRC-025-2 Standard on Existing Generator ProjectsVince Green, CIMA+
  • Attacking an IEC 61850 SubstationDr. Fred Steinhauser, OMICRON
  • Asset Performance Management (APM) – Data, Analytics and Flexible DashboardsJohn McDonald, GE
  •  Advances in Generator ProtectionDale Finney, SEL
  •  Managing the New GridDamir Novosel, Quanta Technology
  • Validation of Power Network Simulations with RelaySimTest and Commercial Simulation SoftwareStephan Brettschneider, Stantec
  •  History of IEC 61850: Past, Present, FutureAlex Apostolov, PAC World
  •  Centralized Protection and Modern Communication within a Distribution NetworkValeri Oganezov, ABB
  •  Panel Discussion: Creating a Culture of Trust: Jackie Peer, OMICRON; Lorraine Gray, Hydro OneJohn Kumm, POWER Engineers; and Jeff Mitchell, ReliabilityFirst
  •  Keynote SpeakerAndrew Spencer, VP Transmission and Stations, Hydro One
  •  Best of Both Worlds – Analog Protection Principles in a Digital RelayDr. Bogdan Kasztenny, SEL
  •  Transmission Protection Modeling and NERC Compliance AutomationMuna Anazodo, Hydro One; Ryan Parappilly, Hydro One; and Ishwarjot Anand, Quanta Technology
  •  Bulk Power System TransformationMark Lauby, NERC
  •  Engineering a Cyber-Resilient Smart GridDr. Eman Hammad, PwC
  •  FLISR, LOV, and Improved ReliabilityKatherine Cummings, G&W Electric
  •  Automated Distribution Coordination Setting EvaluationMehrdad Chapariha, Quanta Technology
  •  Substation Automation Systems – From Engineering to Automated TestingEugenio Carvalheira, OMICRON
  •  Distribution System Automation using IEC 61850 protocol for Automatic RestorationHimanshu Tiwari, S&C Electric and Rupali Jain, S&C Electric
  •  Hybrid Renewable Energy Standalone SystemsAmbrish Chandra, ETSMTL
  •  System-Based TestingKevin Donaldson, OMICRON

For the agenda, list of speakers, and to register, please visit:  omicronenergy.com/cps

