Fourth Annual Canada Protection Symposium Set for December in Toronto

Keywords and technologies that we are hearing in the electric power industry include incorporating DERs onto the Grid, IEC 61850, Microgrids, Energy Storage, Cybersecurity, Distribution Automation, the impacts of IEEE Standard 1547, Digital Substations, Managing the New Grid, Asset and Performance Management, Reliability, The Self-Healing Grid, Protection, Automation, Control and much more.

All of these emerging and new technologies will be covered at the fourth annual Canada Protection Symposium. The event will be at the Westin Hotel in Toronto on December 3-5, 2019.

Come join the discussion. You can view the agenda and list of speakers at omicronenergy.com/cps

Dr. Ed Schweitzer, President and Chief Technology Officer of SEL will give the Opening Keynote Address. Dr. Schweitzer is a pioneer in our industry, and I’m sure he will provide an inspiring and insightful opening presentation. In addition, more than seven IEEE Fellows will be making presentations, including two past IEEE PES presidents—John McDonald of GE and Damir Novosel of Quanta Technology.

Technical Agenda Highlights

Update from NERC

Managing the New Grid from Damir Novosel, President of Quanta Technologies

Keynote Speaker: Andrew Spencer, Vice President Transmission and Stations, Hydro One

History of IEC 61850: Past, Present, and Future

Advances in Generator Protection

Engineering a Cyber-Resilient Smart Grid

ComEd’s Experiences Designing and Implementing IEC 61850

Presentation from John McDonald on Asset Performance Management

Lessons learned on a utility microgrid installation

Registration deadline is November 18, and seats are limited.

List of technical presentations:

The Evolution of Transformer Protection Schemes and How to Test Them : Christopher Pritchard, OMICRON

ComEd‘s Experiences Designing and Implementing IEC 61850 : John Bettler, ComEd

: Case Study: The Impact of the NERC PRC-025-2 Standard on Existing Generator Projects : Vince Green, CIMA+

: Attacking an IEC 61850 Substation : Dr. Fred Steinhauser, OMICRON

: Asset Performance Management (APM) – Data, Analytics and Flexible Dashboards : John McDonald, GE

: Advances in Generator Protection : Dale Finney, SEL

: Managing the New Grid : Damir Novosel, Quanta Technology

: Validation of Power Network Simulations with RelaySimTest and Commercial Simulation Software : Stephan Brettschneider, Stantec

: History of IEC 61850: Past, Present, Future : Alex Apostolov, PAC World

: Centralized Protection and Modern Communication within a Distribution Network : Valeri Oganezov, ABB

: Panel Discussion: Creating a Culture of Trust: Jackie Peer, OMICRON; Lorraine Gray, Hydro One ; John Kumm, POWER Engineers; and Jeff Mitchell, ReliabilityFirst

; Keynote Speaker : Andrew Spencer, VP Transmission and Stations, Hydro One

: Best of Both Worlds – Analog Protection Principles in a Digital Relay : Dr. Bogdan Kasztenny, SEL

: Transmission Protection Modeling and NERC Compliance Automation : Muna Anazodo, Hydro One; Ryan Parappilly, Hydro One; and Ishwarjot Anand, Quanta Technology

: Bulk Power System Transformation : Mark Lauby, NERC

: Engineering a Cyber-Resilient Smart Grid : Dr. Eman Hammad, PwC

: FLISR, LOV, and Improved Reliability : Katherine Cummings, G&W Electric

: Automated Distribution Coordination Setting Evaluation : Mehrdad Chapariha, Quanta Technology

: Substation Automation Systems – From Engineering to Automated Testing : Eugenio Carvalheira, OMICRON

: Distribution System Automation using IEC 61850 protocol for Automatic Restoration : Himanshu Tiwari, S&C Electric and Rupali Jain, S&C Electric

: Hybrid Renewable Energy Standalone Systems : Ambrish Chandra, ETSMTL

: System-Based Testing : Kevin Donaldson, OMICRON

For the agenda, list of speakers, and to register, please visit: omicronenergy.com/cps