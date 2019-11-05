Skip navigation
FAA Sponsors National Drone Safety Awareness Week

The Federal Aviation Administration organized the first week-long event to elevate drone safety for infrastructure inspectors, public safety professionals and more.

With the use of drones on the rise in the utility industry, infrastructure inspectors are invited to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration's first National Drone Safety Awareness Week from Nov. 4-10, 2019. The FAA is partnering with the Know Before You Fly educational campaign, and the UAS Safety Team to get the word out about the week of events and encourage all drone operators to fly safe.

National Drone Safety Awareness Week helps educate the public about drone safety, highlighting how key sectors of the drone community are engaging with the public and spreading awareness throughout all 50 states on specific safety initiatives. To get involved, you can download the Stakeholder Playbook.

You can then share your plans using the Voluntary Tracking Tool (VTT), hosted by the UAS Safety Team and using #DroneWeek hashtag in your social media posts. You can also view the videos on the YouTube playlist.

View the video clip below to see Bailey Edwards, FAA Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs and Environment, kick off the week and highlight drones in public safety.


 

