Dual IR/Probe Thermometer Increases Measuring Capabilities

Klein Tools (www.kleintools.com) introduces the Dual IR/Probe Thermometer (Cat. No. IR07). The IR07 is a pocket-sized meter designed to provide air, liquid and surface temperature measurements. Klein Tools continuously introduces new job-site solutions to the Test and Measurement line, helping tradespeople across all job sites measure common parameters.

Dual IR/Probe Thermometer (Cat. No. IR07)

Measures temperatures ranging from -40 to 572 °F (-40 to 300 °C ) Infrared Thermometer (DS ratio 8:1) measures surface temperature Temperature probe measures air, liquid and surface temperatures

(-40 to 300 ) Target laser for IR temperature doubles as a laser pointer

Calculates differential temperature for both IR and probe temperatures

Probe with nub prevents temperature transfer when opening

Backlit display with Hold, Max/Min, APO and Low Battery functions

Stainless steel probe is FDA GRAS compliant

Certified to IEC EN 61326-1:2013; EN61326-2-3:2013

Includes carrying pouch, instruction manual, and 2 x AAA batteries

“Across all job sites, there is a need for additional test and measure equipment,” says Sabrina Kalsi, product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein Tools’ newest product provides key measurements for a variety of job-site applications. The pocket-sized IR07 is an infrared thermometer designed to measure hot spots in electrical wires and panels as well as monitor air quality HVAC measurements.”

