Menu
ir07_alt1.jpg
Test and Measurement

Dual IR/Probe Thermometer Increases Measuring Capabilities

Klein Tools introduces a pocket-sized meter designed to provide air, liquid and surface temperature measurements.

Klein Tools (www.kleintools.com) introduces the Dual IR/Probe Thermometer (Cat. No. IR07). The IR07 is a pocket-sized meter designed to provide air, liquid and surface temperature measurements. Klein Tools continuously introduces new job-site solutions to the Test and Measurement line, helping tradespeople across all job sites measure common parameters.

Dual IR/Probe Thermometer (Cat. No. IR07)

  • Measures temperatures ranging from -40 to 572°F (-40 to 300°C)
    • Infrared Thermometer (DS ratio 8:1) measures surface temperature
    • Temperature probe measures air, liquid and surface temperatures
  • Target laser for IR temperature doubles as a laser pointer
  • Calculates differential temperature for both IR and probe temperatures
  • Probe with nub prevents temperature transfer when opening
  • Backlit display with Hold, Max/Min, APO and Low Battery functions
  • Stainless steel probe is FDA GRAS compliant
  • Certified to IEC EN 61326-1:2013; EN61326-2-3:2013
  • Includes carrying pouch, instruction manual, and 2 x AAA batteries

“Across all job sites, there is a need for additional test and measure equipment,” says Sabrina Kalsi, product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein Tools’ newest product provides key measurements for a variety of job-site applications. The pocket-sized IR07 is an infrared thermometer designed to measure hot spots in electrical wires and panels as well as monitor air quality HVAC measurements.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
neoGEN_efacec2.png
Efacec Launches New Switchgear at CIRED
Jun 03, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-06-03 at 7.37.12 AM.png
TranSwitcher Offers Renewable Intertie Solution for Utility-Scale Solar Projects
Jun 03, 2019
NOJA-Power-OSM-recloser_lg.jpg
Negative Phase Sequence Current Protection: The Key to Load Independent Current Protection
Jun 02, 2019
GettyImages-942864154.jpg
A Researcher’s Perspective on the North American Protective Relay Marketplace
Jun 02, 2019