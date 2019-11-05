Doble Offers New Version of Software for Protection Testing

Doble Engineering Company, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., released the newest version of its protection testing software: Protection Suite v5. With new test functions and increased automation, the fifth version offers protection testing professionals an expanded toolset designed to streamline the technical and administrative parts of their work.

"The power industry needs tools that can help professionals do their jobs in a changing environment and adapt to their specific needs," said Joe Stevenson, product marketing manager of protection software at Doble Engineering Company. "Protection Suite v5 is designed with these needs in mind, and to be accessible for both new and existing technicians and engineers, so users of all skill levels can be successful in testing protection systems, both today and in the future."

Protection Suite v5 reflects direct user feedback obtained through support channels and Doble's worldwide annual protection conferences. The v5 release expands modern testing with Doble's F6150 power system simulators while assisting users through the steps of their work processes. Key features of Protection Suite v5 include:

Expanded dynamic testing. Multi-phase/multi-fault test modules have been added that feature interactive, settings-formed visual protection characteristics. New features give testers graphical displays of expected versus actual relay operation points for verifications of protection settings and scheme logic during commissioning and routine maintenance.

Increased user efficiencies. New test modules and improved settings templates work in conjunction with new settings importers. Popular relay models and different file formats are supported. Productivity is boosted with new line fault models, legacy data converter modules, improved worksheet support and formula support of complex functions.

Enhanced IEC 61850 testing. New support of files originating from Doble 61850 TesT software gives testers the on-board means to reformat Doble F6150sv power system simulators into GSE (GOOSE/GSSE/R-GOOSE) messaging required when testing IED schemes based on the IEC 61850 standard.

New data management options. Central control and supervision of test records is now available through interfaces to PowerBase network database management system. Companies gain efficiencies by standardizing their data and office-to-field processes into automated workflows that sustain informed decision-making and compliance readiness.

Whether maintaining installed systems or planning system upgrades, Protection Suite v5 offers many-programs-in-one for comprehensive, automated testing of protection system components and schemes.

To learn more about the latest version of Doble's Protection Suite software, please visit here.