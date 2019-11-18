Devices Create Smarter Grids with Accurate Line Fault Detection

Semtech Corporation, a supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that CAHORS Group (CAHORS), a manufacturer and monitoring solution provider for smart energy grids, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol into its new Sentinel® line fault detection solutions for simplified defect monitoring in smart grid networks.

“CAHORS identified Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol as the Internet of Things (IoT) platform offering the proven capabilities to digitize network grids,” says Christophe Aubigny, Director of Product Strategy at CAHORS. “Our new Sentinel solutions continuously monitor a grid MV network in overhead voltage lines, and leverage LoRa devices’ long-range and low power capabilities to transmit fault data in real time. Accurate, up-to-date data on grid functionality allows customers to detect, locate and address grid faults more efficiently and prevent costly system failures.”

Installed on power line support poles, CAHORS’ LoRa-based Sentinel products monitor voltage field transfer to locate and predict faults in power lines, including single-phase grounded faults and multiple phase fugitive and ongoing faults. Sensors identify failures in real-time, and transmit energy flow data (fault direction) through LoRaWAN networks to energy grid managers. Managers evaluate the fault data for localization of the faulty section, enabling a quick response to ongoing faults, increasing overall grid efficiency and preventing power outages.

“With the increased digitization of smart grids, electricity utilities are seeking smarter applications to simplify integration and deployment,” said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Vertical Marketing for Utilities in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Semtech’s LoRa represents a leading technology for the smart utilities vertical market, creating metering solutions that are flexible, scalable, easy to use, and deploy. LoRa devices accelerate IoT solutions to market that offer customers the capacity to reduce operational expenses and create new efficiencies.”

CAHORS will join Semtech at European Utility Week 2019, taking place in Paris, France, November 12-14, 2019. CAHORS will demonstrate its Sentinel line fault detection solution in booth H60. Semtech will exhibit and demonstrate LoRa-based applications for utilities in booth Q90. For more information about the conference, visit the European Utility Week website.