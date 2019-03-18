Cooperative Manages Peak Demand With New Technology

Dominion Voltage Inc. (DVI), a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, recently completed a systemwide Volt/VAR Optimization (VVO) implementation at Choptank Electric Cooperative resulting in a 5 percent demand reduction and lower energy costs for the cooperative in 2018.

"We are excited to see how VVO can make a positive impact on managing our peak demand," says Mike Wheatley, president and CEO, Choptank Electric Cooperative. "Not only did DVI's EDGE VVO solution meet our expectations, but it exceeded them. Once the system went into operation, the circuits under VVO control averaged a 3.1 percent voltage reduction, resulting in a 5 percent reduction in peak demand."

Todd Headlee, executive director-DVI, says VVO is a non-wires alternative that public power utilities can use to manage their peak demand.

"DVI is proud to have worked with Choptank on this important project that will help reduce their system peak and maintain competitive electricity rates for its customers for many decades to come," he says.

NRTC, DVI's reseller for cooperatives, teamed with DVI to propose a voltage management solution that specifically met Choptank Electric's needs for optimized delivery of low-cost energy to its 54,000 customers along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

"NRTC's members demand solutions that have a strong return on investment and bring immediate value to the cooperative and its members," said Tim Bryan, CEO, NRTC. "The business case for Choptank was very strong, and NRTC is pleased to have played a role in helping bring both DVI and Choptank together for this important project."