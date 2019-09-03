China's Largest Wind Farm Developer to Analyze Turbine Performance

Universal mCloud Corp., a provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and analytics, announced the start of a commercial agreement with Longyuan Construction Investment (Chengde) Wind Power Co., Ltd. to deliver performance analytics via the Company’s AssetCare for Wind offering.

AssetCare will initially be used to assess and optimize the condition and performance of wind turbine pitch systems and batteries for 35 GE wind turbines at Longyuan’s Pu Fa Wind Farm in China. This agreement is the start of what is expected to be a multi-phase relationship with Longyuan.

“We look forward to demonstrating the power of AssetCare to Longyuan and helping them maximize the performance of their wind turbine fleet,” says Dave Weinerth, mCloud President, Smart Energy. “By connecting these wind turbines to our AI and analytics capabilities, we are confident we will discover how to achieve better performance for these wind turbines, positioning AssetCare for more turbines in their portfolio.”

“The World Wind Energy Association estimates China has about one-third of the world’s total installed wind capacity and, with more than 19,000 MW, Longyuan is China’s largest wind farm developer and operator,” Weinerth added.

Using historical performance data for these wind turbines, AssetCare will apply its AI and analytics to evaluate numerous pitch parameters including motor temperature, position, current and torque along with performance variables such as wind speed, power output and turbine mode. By detecting excessive rotational force or control system issues, AssetCare can predict impacts to annual energy production and turbine longevity. By improving wind energy production while reducing costs associated with Operations & Maintenance (“O&M”), AssetCare increases Longyuan’s profitability per MWh.