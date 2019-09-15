Call for Technical Freelance Writers

T&D World is the authoritative source for utility engineers, operations professionals and business executives on the latest trends, solutions and technologies impacting the business and strategy of electric utilities.

We are currently expanding our database of technical professionals in the industry that may be interested in future freelance writing opportunities on behalf of T&D World.

Duties and rate of payment will vary on a case-by-case basis, but may include:

Writing and/or editing technical articles or other content as requested, to be published in the magazine or online.

Developing custom sponsored content such as white papers, eBooks or webinars.

Travel to industry conferences for the purpose of writing content.

Candidates must be technically proficient in the electric T&D industry and have excellent writing skills. Engineering experience or technical training in power delivery is preferred.

If you are interested in opportunities such as those listed above, please send an email entitled “Freelance Opportunity” with a cover letter, resume, writing sample and your areas of industry expertise to [email protected]

Sincerely,

Martha Davis

Senior Director of Content

T&D World and Utility Analytics Institute

[email protected]