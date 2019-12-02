ATEN Technology, Inc. Expands Models for Utility Control Rooms

ATEN Technology, Inc., a global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced several new additions to its iKE Series of KVM over IP Extenders. The solutions are suitable for the broadcasting industry (post-production and live events), control room environments (air traffic control, 911 call centers, utility process control centers), network operation centers, surveillance and command control centers, data centers, testing labs and other industries where matrix extending is required.

Solutions for the Control Room of the Future

KE9950/KE9952 4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender

ATEN’s 4K DisplayPort/HDMI KVM over IP Extenders route KVM, audio, USB and serial signals at unlimited distances via Cat 5e/6 over a LAN or via an SFP fiber optic transceiver module over an optical Ethernet network.

Features include:

Delivers video quality up to 4K (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, 4:4:4); compatible with HDCP, as well as flawless and lossless video compression quality with extremely low latency.

Provides fast-switching, secured data transmission (with AES 128-bit encryption) for flawless video quality and visually lossless video compression.

Supports both extender and matrix modes for multi-display installations and video wall applications.

KE9952 features PoE functionality – transmitters and receivers can receive power and communications over a single cable, eliminating the need for a power adapter.

When integrated with ATEN’s KE Matrix Management Software (CCKM), the KE9952 supports more advanced features including boundless switching, “Push” and “Pull”, video wall, multi-display setups, profile scheduling and switching and live array mode.

The ATEN KE6910 / KE6912 2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender

Designed for the air traffic control (ATC) industry, ATEN’s DVI-D Dual Link Single Display KVM over IP Extenders have exclusive features including 2Kx2K video resolution, with uninterrupted reliability and efficient monitoring and management for real-time operation and decision-making.

Features include:

Delivers video resolutions up to 2560 x 2048 @50Hz, including resolutions of 2560x1600 @60Hz and 2048x2048 @60Hz.

Adaptive Fast Switching – automatically fast switches between different Tx video resolutions on a Rx display within 0.3 seconds.

“Push” and “Pull” – share content instantly with one click.

Supports power/network failover (2 DC jacks for KE6910 and 1 DC jack + PoE for KE6912; 1 RJ45 and 1 SFP fiber for network failover).

Connection Redundancy – automatically connects to another transmitter (Tx) after disconnection with the original Tx, ensuring constant access to servers.

Supports SFP fiber modules for up to 10 km long-distance transmission, while the KE6912 features PoE functionality.

“The new KVM over IP Extenders allow ATEN’s innovative KVM over IP Matrix System to support the most popular video interfaces (DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI) to fulfill demands from most control room environments, while also providing advanced features and functionalities to meet the specific demands of 24/7 ATC environments,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager at ATEN Technology, Inc.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at $1,448, ATEN’s newest KVM over IP Extenders are available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/. For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit:

KE9950 (4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke9950/

KE9952 (4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender with PoE): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke9952/

KE6910 (2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6910/

KE6912 (2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender with PoE): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6912/

For more information about ATEN’s complete line of KVM over IP extenders, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/.