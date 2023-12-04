Specim Unveils FX50 Mid-Wave Infrared Hyperspectral Camera

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. announces the upgraded Specim FX50 middle-wave infrared (MWIR) hyperspectral camera. The Specim FX50 is a push-broom hyperspectral camera that covers the full MWIR spectral range of 2.7 – 5.3 μm.

This product is designed for applications in industrial sorting, quality control, process optimization, and research by detecting materials that are not detectable with any other wavelength or imaging method, such as hydrocarbons, minerals, oil, and contamination on metal surfaces.

The new Specim FX50 drives cost efficiency and sustainability by enabling efficient raw material detection, manufacturing, and identifying valuable materials worth recovering for recycling and reuse.

The new Specim FX50 also opens doors to new opportunities for scientific exploration.

With a high spatial resolution, image speed, and enhanced signal-to-noise ratio, the Specim FX50 enables inspection and classification of materials with similar spectral features.

Beyond its impressive spectral capabilities, the Specim FX50 boasts new optimized thermal management that maximizes sensor lifespan and minimizes downtime, leading to increased operational efficiency and cost savings.

In addition, the Specim FX50 offers several notable benefits, including temperature-stabilized optics, built-in image correction capabilities, unified spectral calibration between units, and a standard GigE Vision interface. These features improve the performance and reliability of the camera and ensure easy integration into industrial environments.

One of the advantages of the new Specim FX50 is its compatibility with the SpecimONE spectral imaging platform, empowering integrators and machine builders to develop new spectral imaging applications quickly and easily.