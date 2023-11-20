NovaTech Automation Buys TestSwitch Product Line

Automation and control firm NovaTech Automation acquired the TestSwitch LLC line of products. TestSwitch is a provider of electromechanical switches used in critical infrastructure testing.

This purchase enhances NovaTech’s product portfolio, including TestSwitch's flagship product, the W3TS Test Switch.

TestSwitch entered the utility industry in 1983 with the sliding link switch and has been focusing on its W3TS Test Switch since early 2001.

With the addition of TestSwitch's products, NovaTech Automation reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions for critical infrastructure, bolstering its existing product lines, which include the Orion Substation Automation Platform, Kronos Satellite Clock, and Bitronics Power Measurement solutions.

The W3TS Test Switch and other TestSwitch products will be seamlessly integrated into NovaTech Automation's portfolio, providing customers with enhanced solutions that ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of their critical systems. NovaTech Automation's global presence and robust customer support will further benefit former TestSwitch LLC clients.

NovaTech Automation is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for TestSwitch LLC customers and partners, offering assistance and support as they become part of the NovaTech Automation ecosystem.