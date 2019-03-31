AMSC Announces $10 Million in D-VAR System Orders

AMSC, a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, announced four new D-VAR STATCOM system orders valued at more than $10 million. Three of the orders serve the industrial power quality sector, and one of the orders serves the renewable connectivity sector. These D-VAR systems are expected to provide voltage regulation by dynamically responding to varying load conditions and connect wind power plants to the electric grid.

“AMSC has demonstrated a fifth consecutive year of D-VAR revenue growth, echoing a record year of performance for our industrial sector, and entering fiscal 2019 with a strong backlog of orders,” says Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, president and CEO, AMSC. “These orders substantiate our expectations for a strong pipeline of D-VAR projects and demonstrate further diversification of our customer base.”

Customers use AMSC’s D-VAR solutions to provide dynamic voltage control, power factor correction, and reactive compensation to stabilize the power grid and prevent undesirable events such as voltage collapse. The D-VAR system is designed to be able to detect and instantaneously compensate for voltage disturbances by dynamically injecting leading or lagging reactive power into the power grid.

These solutions are designed to augment the overall performance of wind farms and to enable developers to meet grid interconnection requirements. The system is a powerful, cost-effective way to provide continuous voltage regulation, improve voltage stability, meet interconnection requirements, and dynamically provide grid support where it is needed.

D-VAR reactive compensation systems are classified as Static Compensators, or “STATCOMs,” a member of the FACTS (Flexible AC-Transmission System) family of power electronic solutions for alternating current (AC) power grids.

For more information, visit www.amsc.com.