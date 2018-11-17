Ametek Power Instruments Introduces New Synchrophasor

AMETEK Power Instruments announced the release of Synchrophasor (PMU) support in compliance with the latest C37.118.1a-2014 Standard - IEEE Standard for Synchrophasor Measurements for Power Systems (including Amendment 1) for the TR-3000 Multi-Function Recorder.

Wide-area, time-synchronized phasor measurements facilitate a real-time view of power grid stability, helping to maximize efficiency and reliability. TR-3000 supports two completely independent network connections, allowing dual streams of up to 120 protection class measurements per second. Users can configure both connections with different frame rates and data payloads for multiple transmission lines, including frequency, df/dt, per phase and positive sequence phasors, analog and digital status.

The TR-3000 multi-function recorder performs the job of several devices simultaneously, including transient fault and disturbance recorder, phasor measurement unit, power quality monitor, sequence of events recorder and continuous power logger. Its Continuous Transient Oscillography (CTO) mode provides waveform recording up to 32 samples per cycle, and triggering and recording functions to ensure that a power system anomaly on a smart grid is never missed.

AMETEK Power Instruments is a unit of AMETEK, Inc. For more information, visit www.ametekpower.com.