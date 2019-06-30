AFL Launches New Connectors and Accessories

Swage Grounding Accessories are installed in an underground grid layout before a substation is constructed and are designed to discharge the over-voltages from overhead ground wires or the lightning masts into the ground. These accessories can be installed in inclement weather preventing costly installation shutdowns. This product line includes grounding couplers, cross, elbows, terminals and more.

The Swage Bus Accessories use a compression technology process called "swaging" that enables installation of aluminum bus accessories without the need of a welder. Swage products allow the electric utility to install the accessories faster and more efficiently with lower installation costs over the welding process. Installation is three times faster than traditional welding process.