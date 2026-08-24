Hitachi Energy Expands SF6-Free Switchgear Portfolio at CIGRE 2026

Hitachi Energy has introduced new additions to its EconiQ high-voltage portfolio at CIGRE 2026 in Paris, expanding its lineup of SF6-free switchgear for transmission and distribution applications.

The new offerings include the EconiQ 300-kilovolt (kV) circuit breaker, available as gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), and a 245 kV dead tank circuit breaker (DTB). The company also introduced the EconiQ 420 kV, 80-kiloampere (kA) live tank circuit breaker (LTA).

SF6 is widely used as an insulating and interrupting medium in high-voltage switchgear because of its performance. However, the gas has a high global warming potential, increasing pressure on utilities and other grid operators to reduce its use.

Hitachi Energy said its EconiQ portfolio is designed to provide SF6-free alternatives while maintaining the performance requirements of high-voltage grid equipment. The company said more than 4,000 EconiQ units have been ordered by customers in 40 countries.

The company also announced orders for the newly introduced equipment from utilities in North America and Europe.

In North America, Hydro One and Wesco have ordered the EconiQ 245 kV DTB. Hydro One will use the circuit breakers as part of efforts to modernize its transmission infrastructure in Ontario.

In Europe, German transmission system operator TenneT Germany has ordered the EconiQ 420 kV, 80 kA live tank circuit breaker following an EconiQ installation in Oberhaid. Hitachi Energy said the higher fault-current rating is designed to provide greater capacity for a transmission network carrying increasing renewable energy and cross-border power flows.

The expanded EconiQ portfolio adds additional voltage and current ratings to Hitachi Energy's SF6-free high-voltage equipment lineup, providing utilities with options for replacing SF6-based equipment across a wider range of grid applications.