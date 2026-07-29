FirstEnergy Installs First New Transformer in Lakewood Reliability Upgrade

FirstEnergy's The Illuminating Co. reached a major milestone in its Lakewood reliability improvement program with the delivery and installation of the first of two new power transformers at the Lakewood Substation, part of a broader investment aimed at strengthening service for nearly 11,000 customers in Lakewood and West Cleveland.

The approximately 55-ton transformer was transported nearly 500 miles from Roanoke, Virginia, to the Athens Avenue substation over five days before being lifted into place by crane. The unit is one of two new transformers planned for the substation, with each representing an investment of about $1.85 million, including equipment, transportation and installation costs.

"The delivery of these transformers is an important step in building a stronger, more resilient electric system for Lakewood," said Torrence Hinton, president of FirstEnergy Ohio. "Our customers depend on reliable power, and these investments will help us deliver on that commitment and support the community's future needs."

Once both transformers are energized, the utility expects the upgraded substation to improve system reliability by reducing outage durations, speeding restoration efforts and providing additional operational flexibility. The expanded capacity will allow crews to shift electrical load more effectively during outages and periods of high demand and could also support restoration efforts for customers served by neighboring substations.

The transformer installation is part of a larger reliability improvement program underway in the Lakewood area. Other completed and ongoing projects include replacing all four breakers at a substation serving the community, upgrading equipment on neighborhood distribution poles, installing smart meters and accelerating vegetation management.

According to the utility, crews had completed equipment upgrades on or around 167 utility poles since October 2024, helping address localized voltage issues and reduce outage risks. The utility also had pruned trees at nearly 100 locations ahead of schedule to lessen outages caused by falling limbs, one of Ohio's leading causes of power interruptions.

FirstEnergy said the reliability work has already produced measurable results. Customer outage time in December 2025 declined 98% compared with December 2024, while power lines served by the Lakewood Substation experienced a 25% reduction in overall outage duration.

Construction crews were expected to continue work on the transformer installation through the summer. The first transformer is scheduled to be energized later this year, while the second is expected to enter service in early 2027. A mobile substation will remain in operation during construction to maintain reliable electric service until the permanent equipment is fully commissioned.

The Illuminating Co. serves more than 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties in Ohio.