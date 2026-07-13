LUMA Energizes Three Power Transformers to Strengthen Puerto Rico’s Grid Reliability

LUMA Energy has energized three new power transformers at substations in Carolina, Bayamón and Isabela as part of ongoing efforts to modernize Puerto Rico’s electric grid and strengthen system reliability.

The newly installed transformers are located at the Sabana Llana Substation in Carolina, one of the largest substations in LUMA’s system; the Crea Substation in Bayamón; and the Mora Substation in Isabela. Together, the projects support electric service for nearly 782,500 customers across the island.

The Sabana Llana Substation improvements benefit more than 700,000 customers, while upgrades at the Crea and Mora substations support approximately 12,000 and 70,500 customers, respectively. LUMA said the projects are designed to improve grid resilience, enhance voltage regulation and increase the system’s ability to respond to changing electricity demand.

“Each transformer we install strengthens the system’s ability to operate more reliably, improves voltage regulation, and increases our ability to respond to the electrical demand of the communities we serve,” said Hendzon Martinez, vice president of Transmission and Substations at LUMA.

Power transformers play a critical role in electric grid operations by transferring electricity between transmission and distribution voltage levels while maintaining safe and reliable power delivery. The equipment also helps utilities manage capacity needs and reduce risks associated with aging infrastructure.

The three transformer projects were funded through a combination of sources. The Mora Substation transformer was supported through funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), while the Sabana Llana Substation transformer is part of reconstruction efforts supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Crea Substation transformer was financed through non-federal capital funds.

“The energization of these transformers is a significant advance in the modernization of the electricity grid,” Martinez said. “These projects require years of planning, coordination and execution, so each energized transformer is a tangible step toward a more resilient, stable and prepared system.”

Installing large power transformers is among the most complex tasks involved in substation modernization. The equipment can weigh tens of tons and requires extensive planning, engineering, manufacturing and specialized transportation. With global demand for transformers increasing, utilities often must plan equipment purchases years in advance to accommodate long manufacturing lead times and complex logistics.