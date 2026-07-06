Schneider Electric, SCE to Deploy SF6-Free Substation Tech to Boost Grid Capacity

French multinational energy company Schneider Electric will deploy new substation technology in the U.S. at scale, featuring sulfur hexafluoride-free (SF6), gas‑insulated switchgear for utility operations.

On Tuesday, Schneider Electric announced a collaboration with Southern California Edison (SCE) to scale this product in U.S. electric substations, which uses pure air and vacuum instead of SF6, according to the company. In an effort to help double capacity within existing substations’ footprint, the companies look to replace sulfur hexafluoride.

The companies state the first two projects, with a planned installation schedule for 2027, will take place at the Great Lakes substation in northern Los Angeles County's Antelope Valley region and the Running Springs substation in the San Bernardino Mountains. Both facilities currently exist on SCE's grid and will support broader substation plans SCE plans to implement over time.

Schneider Electric and SCE will integrate SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear into existing substations, accelerating grid expansion and ensuring reliability as electricity demand surges.

"Utilities shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost and clean energy," said Ruben Llanes of Schneider Electric in a statement. "This enables SCE to bring new capacity online faster, manage project costs and reduce emissions at the same time."

SCE, one of the largest investor-owned electric utilities in the U.S., will benefit by connecting new customers more efficiently across its service territory of roughly 15 million people. The deployments will support SCE's efforts to connect customers more quickly and maintain reliable, affordable service across its territory.