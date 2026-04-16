Ameren Missouri Completes Construction of New Electric Substation in North St. Louis

Ameren Missouri has completed construction of a new electric substation to strengthen service for customers and support storm recovery efforts in North St. Louis.

The new substation is part of Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan, a multi-year effort to improve reliability, enhance storm resilience and modernize the electric grid to serve customers across the state.

The project will deliver multiple benefits for the St. Louis region:

Meet the growing energy needs of Delmar DivINe and fleet electrification at the Metro Transit DeBaliviere bus garage.

Reduce demand on two substations nearby, supporting increased reliability for about 8,000 customers in the immediate area.

Utilize smart technology to detect outages and automatically restore power.

Include storm-hardening upgrades to support greater resilience during severe weather and faster restoration during damage occurrence.

Use Missouri-made equipment, such as the substation transformer manufactured in Washington, Missouri, by WEG Transformers USA.

The new substation will demonstrate Ameren Missouri’s broader goal to collaborate and partner with communities. The company worked closely with the city of St. Louis, local leaders and community organizations throughout the project with a shared aim of strengthening critical infrastructure and support neighborhood vitality.

“These upgrades represent an investment not only in infrastructure but also in the long-term success of St. Louis,” said Landy Wince, senior director of division operations for Ameren Missouri. “This project serves as a prime example of how reliable power can be a catalyst for community development and supports our customers when severe weather threatens.”